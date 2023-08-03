Sanghi Industries Deal Valuation Allows For Quick Expansion, Says Karan Adani

The acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd. for an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore comes with the advantage of quick capacity expansion and market share gains, according to Karan Adani, director of Ambuja Cements Ltd.

The Adani group company announced that it had acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal on Thursday.

The valuation is markedly lower than brownfield or greenfield projects happening in the country, he said.