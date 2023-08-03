Ambuja Cements Acquires Sanghi Industries At Enterprise Value Of Rs 5,000 Crore

Sanghi Industries had a market cap of Rs 2,602.12 crore at Wednesday’s close at share price of Rs 100.73 apiece.

Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. for $6.5 billion last year from Holcim Group, becoming country’s second-largest cement maker with 67.5 million tonne per annum capacity. The group plans to double the cement capacity to 140 million tonne in the next five years.

Sanghi Cement, a brand owned by Sanghi Industries, was incorporated in 1985. It has a grinding capacity of 6.1 million metric tonnes per annum and a clinker capacity of 6.6 million metric tonnes per annum. The company has installed closed belt conveyor of 3.2 kilometres for transportation of limestone from mines to the clinker plant.

The company also has 130 MW captive thermal power plant, captive mines, a water de-salination facility, and a captive port in Kutch, Gujarat which can handle 1 MTPA of cargo. Sanghi Cement sells ordinary Portland cement, Portland pozzolana cement and Portland slag cement in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala and its port ships cement to the Middle East, Africa and the countries in the Indian sub-continent.

Promoter Ravi Sanghi, owns 72.72% stake in the company with 98.88% shares pledged as per the BSE.

The company has been under financial stress and India Ratings and Research Pvt. recently downgraded Sanghi Cement after it rescheduled its interest obligations on the rated NCDs due to liquidity issues. The company did not have any material cash balance on June 30 and its available liquidity buffer in the form of unused fund-based limits (after considering devolved letters of credit) was only around Rs 2 crore, lower than the interest obligations towards the NCDs, the rating agency said.

Sanghi Cement ended the year through March with net sales of Rs 924.5 crore, and loss of Rs 325.7 crore. The cement maker had total assets of Rs 3,502 crore and outstanding borrowings of 1,343.2 crore at the end of March, according to its stock exchange disclosure.

In November 2022, Sanghi Cement had raised Rs 500 crore through the issuance of NCDs to Kotak Special Situations Fund and Rs 50 crore through an equity infusion from the promoters, which was used to reduce its debt, including prepayment of term debt of Rs 210 crore and reduction in working capital debt of Rs 100 crore and to fund the operational requirements.