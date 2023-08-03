Sanghi Capex To Strengthen Ambuja Hold In Western Coastal Markets, Says Karan Adani

"Our vision is to produce the lowest-cost clinker in the country at Sanghipuram and then transport this clinker as well as bulk cement through coastal routes to the markets of Saurashtra, south Gujarat, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan region, Karnataka, and Kerala," Adani said in a video announcement. "Synergies with the assets of Adani Ports will help us in the implementation of this strategy."

Sanghi Industries runs an integrated unit at Sanghipuram in Kutch, Gujarat. The Ravi Sanghi-run company also owns captive limestone reserves of one billion tonne.

"Synergies with the assets of Adani Ports will help us in the implementation of this strategy," Adani said. The captive port at Sanghipuram will be deepened to handle large vessels of 8,000 deadweight tonnage, he said.