Government Notifies New Licencing Norms For Import Of Laptops, Tablets

India has unveiled the 'Import Management System' for inbound foreign shipments of laptops and tablets, among other electronic items, in a move that may help reduce the uncertainty faced by industry ever since import curbs were announced in August.

The Ministry of Commerce informed on Thursday that importers will now have to seek an 'Import Authorisation' for customs clearance, which will be issued in an end-to-end online format.

The import authorisation would have to specify the quantity and value of the imports and would be valid till Sept. 30, 2024, according to information shared by the ministry.

However, importers can apply for multiple authorisations and amend the quantities mentioned if the overall value of the import authorisation remains unchanged.

Previously, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification on Aug. 3 changing the import policy of the above-mentioned products to ‘the'restricted’ category, citing concerns about India’s national security.

Subsequently, the policy was tweaked to allow a transition period till Oct. 31 to allow importers sufficient time to apply for licences.

The newly proposed import management system, which will be effective from Nov. 1 this year, will involve seven information and communication technology-harmonised codes, which are specific trade identification codes involving laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers.

The ministry has informed us that a weekly video conference will be hosted by the DGFT every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to address issues and queries from stakeholders.