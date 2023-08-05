Curbs On Laptop, Tablet Imports Delayed By Three Months Till Oct. 31

"For clearance of import consignments with effect from Nov. 1, a valid license for restricted imports is required," the DGFT said.

The government on Thursday restricted the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers. The curbs are aimed at boosting local production and addressing trade imbalance.

Top government officials had earlier told BQ Prime that India has not banned laptop imports, and the government was contemplating delaying the implementation of the order. The officials said the DGFT has prepared a portal through which companies and traders can apply online.