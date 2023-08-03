Import Restriction On Laptops, Tablets To Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Say Experts

India has imposed import restrictions on certain electronic goods with immediate effect, which is likely to boost the uptake in domestic production-linked incentives and the Make-in-India campaign for electronic goods.

Importers of these items would now require a valid license for restrictive import items from the government for their inbound shipments.

The move is yet to elicit international reactions considering that India is also a signatory of the Information Technology Agreement-1 that offers duty-free access to signatory country's markets for certain products.

According to a Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification, this would impact the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and ultrasmall form factor computers and servers, barring exceptions made for certain specific cases.

Although the notification does not specify a reason, experts have interpreted the move to provide a fillip to India's domestic manufacturing of these electronic goods. It has also elicited positive reactions on X (formerly Twitter), including that by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekar Sharma.

Abhishek Jain, partner and national head for indirect tax at KPMG, concurred that the restriction on imports of prescribed IT hardware products is expected to give a push to the Make-in-India campaign in this sector.

"With PLI also being announced for this sector, domestic manufacturing of these IT hardware goods should witness a significant boost,” he said.

The large-scale electronics PLI, which was originally announced in April 2020, has attracted over Rs 6,600 crore in investments. This includes bringing international giants like Samsung, Apple's contract manufacturers—Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron—as well as Oppo and Vivo's manufacturer, Rising Star, to the domestic soil.

Similarly, the restriction imposed from Aug. 3 is expected to give a nudge to some of the manufacturers for laptops, tablets, and all-in-one computers.