Foreign Equity Investments In India Below Expectation: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Foreign investments moving out of China are not directly flowing into India as anticipated earlier, according to Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Julius Baer.

Equity investors looking at the region have picked Japan as their preferred destination. India won't do badly in terms of foreign equity investment, but it will not fare as well as Japan, Matthews said.

He pointed out that there was a theory around six months ago that the reluctance of people to put much money into China would benefit India. "What we're seeing clearly is that it didn't hurt India, but it didn't help that much either," Matthews said. "The market it really has helped is Japan."