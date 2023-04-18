Tim Cook Launches First India Store As Apple Looks Beyond China
Apple Inc. launched its first India store in Mumbai on Tuesday as the world’s biggest company by market value accelerates its diversification outside China.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook threw the doors to the outlet open at 11 a.m. at JioWorldDrive at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Apple fans had started queuing up outside the outlet hours earlier in anticipation.
It’s the first of two outlets that Apple is opening in the country, with the second one at Delhi’s Saket scheduled to launch on April 20.
The stores mark the growing importance of India in Apple’s business as global businesses diversify supply chains and prepare for growing tensions between the U.S. and China. Apple assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market, Bloomberg reported.
The creatives outside the Mumbai store are inspired by the city's iconic Kaali Peeli taxi. It blends several Apple device features and services along with colourful patterns and designs. The same designs have been provided as wallpapers for Apple device users.