Tim Cook Launches First India Store As Apple Looks Beyond China

Apple Inc. launched its first India store in Mumbai on Tuesday as the world’s biggest company by market value accelerates its diversification outside China.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook threw the doors to the outlet open at 11 a.m. at JioWorldDrive at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Apple fans had started queuing up outside the outlet hours earlier in anticipation.

It’s the first of two outlets that Apple is opening in the country, with the second one at Delhi’s Saket scheduled to launch on April 20.