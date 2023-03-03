India Best Asian Market To Invest, Says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

India is the best market to invest in Asia if one compounds the returns over the long term, according to Mark Matthews, the head of research for Asia at Julius Baer Group Ltd.

Matthews pointed out that the number of investors who only seek some exposure to Asia are much larger than the ones who examine each and every individual country very closely and then decide which ones to invest in.

And India will be a beneficiary of this, Matthews told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

"India has clocked a compounded average return of about 9% per year in dollars and no other market in Asia comes close to that," he said, citing 30 years of data. "The closest would be (South) Korea at about 7%."