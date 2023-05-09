FMCG Earnings Wrap: Margins Finally Stabilising But Volumes Remain Muted

Volume growth continues to be weighed down by sluggish rural demand for the industry, owing to decadal high inflation and sparse rainfall in populous states. The declining rural volume trend reversed for the industry during the fourth quarter, according to Nielsen data. Rural volumes grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter, but they continue to lag urban growth of 5.3%.

The management of most companies, like Dabur and Hindustan Unilever, also indicated that volume-led growth will take its own time to reflect amid inflationary concerns and a reduction in pack quantity.

But not all companies have called out the persisting slowdown in rural consumption this time around. Two packaged goods makers — Nestle and Britannia —benefited due to their rural distribution expansion, fueling market share gains. Nestle, for instance, has posted its highest-ever quarterly sales growth in the last decade. Its volume growth, excluding the impact of Maggi small packs on the back of price increases, stood at 11%.

Nestle's sales growth in rural areas was volume-led.

Britannia Industries, on the other hand, saw market share gains of 1.4 times the overall market share gain in rural markets over FY21. During the year, it added 2,000 rural preferred dealers, bringing the total to 28,000.

Other than the familiar concerns about rural demand, such as consumers getting hit harder by inflation, shrinkage of low-unit packs, and, as a result, downtrading to cheaper and unbranded goods, the management of Dabur highlighted another issue. It said that stockists were finding it difficult to recover payments in rural areas, which is why they are not taking orders. This explains why companies with greater direct reach in rural areas are growing volumes while others that use the wholesale channel for reach are struggling.