Marico Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Easing Input Costs Aid Margin
Marico's net profit rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore in the fourth quarter.
Marico Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, beating estimates, on the back of improving demand and margin expansion amid softening input costs.
Net profit attributable to the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 285.48 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Marico Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,240 crore, against the Rs 2,253.19 crore forecast.
Operating profit rose 14% to Rs 393 crore, as compared with the estimated Rs 398.3 crore.
Margin stood at 17.5% versus 16%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 17.7%.
Advertising and promotion spending rose 3% to Rs 210 crore.
Marico shares closed 0.8% lower as compared with a 1.2% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The results were announced after market hours.