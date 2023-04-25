Nestle Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Higher Costs Hurt Margin

During the quarter, Nestle India’s domestic sales increased 21.2% over a year ago to Rs 4,612.7 crore, while exports rose 24.9% to Rs 195.7 crore.

"All our product groups delivered double-digit growth, a notable feature in these past four quarters in a row," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director at Nestle India. The January-March period marked the highest quarterly growth for the company in the last 10 years, excluding the exceptional quarter in 2016, which was off a low base in 2015, he said.

Rural growth, which had been a laggard for the past several quarters for the fast-moving consumer goods industry, was also "strong, secular, and robust," being volume-led, according to the company.

"This gives greater confidence and impetus to our efforts to enhance our rural footprint," said Narayanan.

The out-of-home business continued to accelerate rapidly during the quarter. "We continued with portfolio transformation, continued expansion, route to market focused on relevant geographies, channel prioritisation, and the opening of new kiosks in key locations," the chairman said, adding that the company's strong performance in e-commerce continued during the quarter with significant growth in quick commerce.

Nestle India said it is witnessing early signs of softening in commodities such as edible oils, wheat, and packaging materials. However, the cost of fresh milk, fuel, and green coffee is expected to remain firm in the short to medium term because of the continued increase in demand and volatility.

Shares of Nestle India were trading 0.22% lower after the results were announced, compared with a 0.18% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.