HUL Q4 Results: Profit In Line With Estimates, Margins Still Under Pressure
The consolidated net profit of the company increased 13% over the preceding year to Rs 2,600 crore in the quarter ended March
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose in line with estimates, even as higher costs weighed on its margin.
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker, attributable to the shareholders, increased 13% over the preceding year to Rs 2,600 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,609.67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HUL Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 11% to Rs 15,215 crore, against the Rs 15,253.65-crore forecast.
Operating profit rose 8% to Rs 3,574 crore, against the projected Rs 3,632.77 crore.
Margin stood at 23.5% against 24%.
Cost of materials consumed rose 9% to Rs 4908 crore. It, however, dipped marginally on a sequential basis for the first time in many months.
Advertising spends rose 1.15% to Rs 1,311 crore. It's 8.4% higher than the previous quarter.
Volumes grew 4% as compared with 5% in the previous quarter, according to the company. Last quarter, too, volumes grew at the same pace.
HUL derives 40% of its sales from rural India, where consumers have been downtrading to cheaper alternatives, thereby impacting volume growth.
Peers, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd., that have so far declared their results also recorded strong fourth quarters, led by price hikes. Both packaged consumer goods makers also benefited from the respite in input inflation.
However, headwinds from a sluggish rural recovery remain a concern. Marico Ltd., for instance, highlighted in its quarterly update that while volumes are bouncing back gradually amid easing inflation, a "visible and sustained recovery" is expected only in the coming quarters.
Shares of HUL fell 1.57% after the earnings were declared as compared with a 0.21% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.