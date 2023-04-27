HUL Q4 Results: Profit In Line With Estimates, Margins Still Under Pressure

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose in line with estimates, even as higher costs weighed on its margin.

The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker, attributable to the shareholders, increased 13% over the preceding year to Rs 2,600 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,609.67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.