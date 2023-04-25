Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Profit Up 23%, Price Hikes Aid Margin Recovery
Tata Consumer Products's Q4 net profit rose 23% over the previous year to Rs 268.59 crore.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose in line with analyst estimates, mainly driven by its domestic food and beverage businesses.
Net profit attributable to the maker of Tata Tea and Tata Salt rose 23% over the preceding year to Rs 268.59 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 268.17 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Consumer Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 14% to Rs 3,618.73 crore, as compared with the estimated Rs 3,504.87 crore.
Operating profit is up 15% to Rs 511.67 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 440.3 crore.
Margin expanded to 14.1% from 13.9%.
India business grew 15% to Rs 2,246.5 crore.
International business revenue was up 6%, to Rs 984.05 crore.
Non-branded businesses, which include plantation and extraction businesses for tea, coffee, and other produce, saw a 9% revenue growth to Rs 385.27 crore.
The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share for fiscal 2023.
Shares of Tata Consumer Products closed 0.25% higher on Tuesday before the results were declared, as compared with a 0.15% gain on the benchmark Nifty 50.