WhatsApp Edit Message Feature - Here's How To Use It
WhatsApp now let's you edit messages with a 15-minutes time limit
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that instant messaging platform WhatsApp will allow users to be able to modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it. This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone soon.
How To Use Edit Message Once Sent
With WhatsApp's edit sent message feature, users won't have to delete messages again. This feature will help people correct a simple misspelling to add extra context to a message. If users want to change the message, they can now edit the sent messages. Here's how you can do it.
Long-press on a sent message that you want to edit.
Choose 'Edit' from the menu.
Edit your message.
Send it again
WhatsApp Edit Message Feature: Facts
WhatsApp gives only a 15-minute window to edit your messages once you send them. However, in this window, you can edit the same message as many times as you want.
Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them for users are aware of the edits without showing the history
This feature does not change the other settings like all personal messages, media and calls, messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption
Other WhatsApp Features In Pipeline
In May 2023, WhatsApp announced a feature called 'Chat Lock'. This feature aims to add an extra layer of privacy as it lets users protect most intimate conversations.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, that includes 12 new features like a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting.
WhatsApp is working on a tool that will let users create stickers within the application on iOS and won't have to depend on third-party software.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new group calling feature on macOS devices. This feature allows users to make group calls with a selected number of participants. It will also allow users to create a new group call with people that aren't in the same group.
