WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature: How To Use Chat Lock On WhatsApp
Popular messaging app WhatsApp on Monday introduced a new Chat Lock feature to help users secure their chats.
"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," the Mark Zuckerberg owned platform said in a blog post.
WhatsApp said that users can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, users have to slowly pull down on their inbox and enter the phone password or biometric.
How To Use Chat Lock On Whatsapp?
According to WhatsApp.com, here's how to turn on the chat lock:
Tap chat info.
Click on Chat Lock.
Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint OR Lock this chat with face ID.
Tap view to see the chat in the Locked chats folder.
View your locked chats
Users can view their locked chats in the Locked Chats folder.
Here's how to view your locked chats:
Go to the Chats tab and swipe down.
Tap the Locked Chats folder.
Confirm your face ID or touch the fingerprint sensor to unlock.
Tap the chat to view or send a message.
How To Turn off Chat Lock?
You can turn off Chat Lock in the chat’s info. Here's how to turn off chat lock:
Tap chat info
Click on Chat Lock.
Toggle off and confirm your fingerprint or face ID.
The company said that over the next few months they are also planning to add more options for Chat Lock that includes locking for companion devices and "creating a custom password for your chats". This will enable users to create a unique password different from the one they use for their phone. The feature is made available for Android and iOS users globally.