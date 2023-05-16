WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature: How To Use Chat Lock On WhatsApp

Popular messaging app WhatsApp on Monday introduced a new Chat Lock feature to help users secure their chats.

"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," the Mark Zuckerberg owned platform said in a blog post.

WhatsApp said that users can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, users have to slowly pull down on their inbox and enter the phone password or biometric.