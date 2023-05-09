Truecaller And WhatsApp Join Hands To Tackle Spam Calls And Messages; Details Here

Caller identification app Truecaller has joined hands with Meta-owned WhatsApp to help users spot potential spam calls over the internet.

Truecaller's CEO Alan Mamedi in a statement to Reuters, said that the feature, which is currently in beta phase will be rolled out globally later this month.

He added that over the last two weeks, there has been a spike in user reports from India about spam calls over WhatsApp.

According to Truecaller's annual Global Spam Report 2021, India is the fourth most spammed country.

Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India. That's over 664,000 people that were disturbed by spam calls every day and 27,000 people every hour - from just one phone number, said the report. The number is likely to have increased manifold.

As per the report, the vast majority 93.5% of all spam in India are sales or telemarketing calls.