WhatsApp's New Feature On iOS To Let Users Create Stickers Within App
The new feature called the "sticker maker tool" is for WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called the "sticker maker tool" that will enable iOS users to create stickers directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo, the company plans to introduce a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet. The update is for WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74
WhatsApp New Sticker Update
With this upcoming feature, users will be able to select a photo from their library and utilise various editing tools, including the option to remove the background. This feature aims to eliminate the need for users to download third-party applications for sticker creation. While a similar tool already exists on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, the version being developed for iOS will offer additional tools to enhance the sticker creation experience. The in-app sticker maker tool is currently under development and will be included in a future update of the app.
How To Create Stickers on iOS
WhatsApp provides sample apps and code for both Android and iOS, so users can have fun with building stickers on their own. When creating an iOS sticker, make sure to develop a unique user interface (UI) and not their sample apps' UI.
Custom stickers must meet the following requirements:
Every sticker must have a transparent background.
Every stickers must be exactly 512x512 pixels.
Each sticker must be less than 100 KB.
In case of users wanting to make a sticker pack, users are advised to also provide an icon that will be used to represent your sticker pack in the WhatsApp sticker picker or tray. This image should be 96x96 pixels and must be less than 50 KB
WhatsApp Group Calling Feature Update
Furthermore, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new group calling feature for macOS devices. This feature will enable users to initiate group calls with a selected number of participants. Previously, macOS users faced issues with the group call button being disabled or non-functional. However, the latest WhatsApp beta update has resolved this problem by enabling users to start group calls using audio and video call buttons