WhatsApp's New Feature On iOS To Let Users Create Stickers Within App

With this upcoming feature, users will be able to select a photo from their library and utilise various editing tools, including the option to remove the background. This feature aims to eliminate the need for users to download third-party applications for sticker creation. While a similar tool already exists on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, the version being developed for iOS will offer additional tools to enhance the sticker creation experience. The in-app sticker maker tool is currently under development and will be included in a future update of the app.