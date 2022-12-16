4 Easy Ways To Save Battery Life On iPhone 14 Pro

1. Turn-Off The Always-On Display Feature

Unlike Android phones, the always-on display for iPhone 14 Pro displays all the elements that are normally visible on your iPhone’s lock screen in a dimmed state and updates the widgets in real-time. Using this feature on your iPhone 14 Pro will hamper its battery performance over an extended period. Hence, if you wish to save battery on your iPhone 14 Pro, you can turn off this feature by following these steps:

Go to the ‘Settings’ section on your iPhone 14 Pro.

Head to the ‘Display & Brightness’ section.

Locate the ‘Always On’ toggle and tap it to disable the always-on display.

2. Disable ProMotion To Limit the Frame Rate

While it is pleasing to use your iPhone 14 Pro with a high refresh rate display, it also strains the phone’s battery. So, if you are looking to limit your iPhone 14 Pro’s battery usage, disabling the high refresh rate display by limiting ProMotion will help you. Follow the steps below to limit your iPhone 14 Pro’s refresh rate.

Go to the ‘Settings’ section on your iPhone 14 Pro.

Head to the ‘Accessibility’ section.

Tap on ‘Motion’ and then enable the ‘Limit Frame Rate’ toggle.

3. Disable Auto-Brightness

One of the easiest ways to save the battery life on your iPhone 14 Pro is to turn-off iOS's Auto-Brightness feature. The iPhone 14 Pro’s brightness can hit a peak of 2000 nits when used outdoors, which can drain your phone’s battery very quickly. You can turn off the Auto Brightness feature by following the steps listed below:

Go to the ‘Settings’ section on your iPhone 14 Pro.

Head to the ‘Accessibility’ section.

Open the ‘Display & Text Size’ menu.

Now, turn off the ‘Auto-Brightness’ toggle.

4. Limit Background App Activity

Today, it is common knowledge that the apps on our phones are usually active in the background. Allowing the apps to work behind the scenes and refresh the data constantly helps in ensuring that you receive notifications on time and jump onto the apps without a lag.

However, this constant background activity can drain your iPhone 14 Pro’s battery substantially and use up mobile data. So, disabling the Background App Refresh feature on your iPhone can help in saving some battery life. You can follow the steps listed below to disable the Background App Refresh feature.

Head to the ‘Settings’ section on your iPhone 14 Pro.

Open to the ‘General’ section.

Now, move to the ‘Background App Refresh’ subsection.

Here, you will get the option to decide which apps are allowed to refresh in the background. Turn off the toggle for the apps that you feel are unnecessary.

We know that it is no fun to use an iPhone with battery life and have a bad experience. We hope that the above-mentioned tips help in reducing the battery drain in your iPhone 14 Pro.

