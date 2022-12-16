OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition: Launch Date, Marvel Goodies, Price

In August 2022, OnePlus 10T 5G was unveiled in India at starting price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 10T 5G with 8GB+128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 49,999 while the 12GB+256GB model was priced at Rs 54,999. In addition, the 16GB+256GB variant was priced at Rs 55,999. The smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform offered faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency. It had a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support. The company claimed that the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day's power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge from 1-100 per cent in only 19 minutes. OnPlus had also mentioned that the OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, with the Open Beta available for download.

