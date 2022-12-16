OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition: Launch Date, Marvel Goodies, Price
Excited for OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition? Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man - all that you want to know about the smartphone
What to expect in OnePlus 10T Marvel EditionOnePlus is releasing a limited Marvel-inspired edition of the OnePlus 10T In India. The Twitter handle of OnePlus India announced an "exciting offer created for Marvel fans". The Disney India online store has listed full details of the upcoming OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition
The limited OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is a regular Moonstone Black with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The box will contain an Iron Man phone cover, a pop socket in the shape of Captain America's shield, mobile stand with styling of a Blank Panther The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will cost Rs 58,999. The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will be available in India from December 17-19, according to One Plus. It is not known if the model will be available through its Red Cable Club platform. However, the launch coincides with the brand’s ninth-anniversary celebrations
OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Specifications
OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 120Hz OLED display with an in display fingerprint sensor and FHD+ resolution. The battery is a 4,800 mAh and it supports up to 150W fast wired charging with no wireless charging support. The phone has been recently updated to Android 13 with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top.
In August 2022, OnePlus 10T 5G was unveiled in India at starting price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 10T 5G with 8GB+128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 49,999 while the 12GB+256GB model was priced at Rs 54,999. In addition, the 16GB+256GB variant was priced at Rs 55,999. The smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform offered faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency. It had a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support. The company claimed that the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day's power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge from 1-100 per cent in only 19 minutes. OnPlus had also mentioned that the OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, with the Open Beta available for download.
