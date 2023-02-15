Pakistan vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch
The women's teams from Pakistan and Ireland will face off on February 15. Continue reading to learn more.
Pakistan W vs Ireland W: T20 World Cup
Pakistan W vs Ireland W: T20 World Cup
Pakistan and Ireland will play in the 10th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. Pakistan's women's team didn't have a good start to the T20 World Cup 2023. They were defeated by India in their first game by a score of 7 wickets despite Ayesha Naseem scoring 43 runs, and Bismah Maroof scoring 68 runs. On the other hand, England defeated Ireland by a score of 4 wickets in their most recent encounter. Now both teams will compete at the top of their game in a desperate attempt to win.
In this article, we will learn about the date, time and broadcast details of the ICC Women’s T20 world cup between Pakistan vs Ireland.
ICC Women’s T20 Pakistan vs Ireland: Date & Time
ICC Women’s T20 world cup between Pakistan and Ireland will take place on February 15 at the Newlands in Cape Town. The match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
ICC Women’s T20 Pakistan vs Ireland: Where To Watch?
The Star Sports Network in India will telecast the Women's T20 match between Pakistan and Ireland. The match will be broadcast on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can also view the PAK-W vs IRE-W game for free on their TVs, laptops, and mobile devices. Additionally, Jio TV will broadcast the game.
ICC Women’s T20 Pakistan vs Ireland: Pitch Report
The spin bowlers will receive some help during this match. The playing pitch will likely be a little bit quicker than it was for the afternoon match in Cape Town.
ICC Women’s T20 Pakistan vs Ireland: Match Prediction
Ireland Women and Pakistan Women have both lost their respective opening matches. Today, both the women’s teams are going to do their hardest to get their first victory.
ICC Women’s T20 Pakistan vs Ireland: Probable XI Players
Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly
Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu