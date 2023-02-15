Pakistan vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch

Pakistan and Ireland will play in the 10th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. Pakistan's women's team didn't have a good start to the T20 World Cup 2023. They were defeated by India in their first game by a score of 7 wickets despite Ayesha Naseem scoring 43 runs, and Bismah Maroof scoring 68 runs. On the other hand, England defeated Ireland by a score of 4 wickets in their most recent encounter. Now both teams will compete at the top of their game in a desperate attempt to win.

In this article, we will learn about the date, time and broadcast details of the ICC Women’s T20 world cup between Pakistan vs Ireland.