ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule, Where To Watch, Squads
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to begin on 10 February. Check full schedule and where to watch the matches.
The much-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 10 in South Africa. Ten teams will compete over the course of a fortnight for the prestigious title, with the final taking place on February 26. The opening match will feature hosts South Africa against Sri Lanka at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground.
The teams have been divided into two groups: Group A consists of the following teams: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Group B is made up of the following teams: India, England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. Top 2 teams from the points table will advance to the semis. Now, let us check where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup and its entire schedule.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule
The full schedule of ICC women’s T20 world cup is as follows:
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch?
Both the Hotstar+ Disney app and website will provide live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. Additionally, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Squad Details
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe
South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Aimen Anwar, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan
England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone. Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron