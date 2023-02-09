ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule, Where To Watch, Squads

The much-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 10 in South Africa. Ten teams will compete over the course of a fortnight for the prestigious title, with the final taking place on February 26. The opening match will feature hosts South Africa against Sri Lanka at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground.

The teams have been divided into two groups: Group A consists of the following teams: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Group B is made up of the following teams: India, England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. Top 2 teams from the points table will advance to the semis. Now, let us check where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup and its entire schedule.