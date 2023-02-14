Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Squad Updates
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh will be held today. Check all the details of the match here.
Defending champions Australia (AUS) started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with a 97-run win against New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament. The Australian women’s cricket team will now take on Bangladesh (BAN) in their second group-stage match at St George’s Oval today, February 14, 2023.
Currently, Australia ranks second in their group but has a chance to leapfrog Sri Lanka with a victory in today’s game. On the other hand, the Bangladesh women’s team started the tournament with a 7-wicket loss against Sri Lanka.
Let’s take a look at the squad on both sides for the Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match.
Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Squad
Meg Lanning will be leading the Australian women’s team in the T20 World Cup. Their squad also includes Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.
Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup Squad
In their second game of the T20 World Cup this year, the Bangladesh women’s squad will be led by Nigar Sultana. The squad also includes Shamima Sultana (wicketkeeper), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Salma Khatun, and Jahanara Alam.
Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match: Date And Time
The AUS vs. BAN women’s T20 World Cup match will be played on February 14, 2023. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.
Where Will The Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match Be Played?
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh will be held at St George’s Oval in South Africa.
Where To Watch Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?
The Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also watch the game live on the Star Sports Network in India.
