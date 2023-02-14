Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Squad Updates

Defending champions Australia (AUS) started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with a 97-run win against New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament. The Australian women’s cricket team will now take on Bangladesh (BAN) in their second group-stage match at St George’s Oval today, February 14, 2023.

Currently, Australia ranks second in their group but has a chance to leapfrog Sri Lanka with a victory in today’s game. On the other hand, the Bangladesh women’s team started the tournament with a 7-wicket loss against Sri Lanka.