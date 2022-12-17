How To Get Bank Of Baroda Account Statement Online?
If you want to know how you can procure your Bank of Baroda account statement, here are different ways to get your BOB statement
Bank of Baroda account statement is a service provided by the bank for customers to assess their account's financial situation at the end of a certain time period. This implies that everything a person spent or made during that time period will be reflected in the statement. For example, a person could choose to view all the transactions in his account for the last three months.
Typically, the Bank of Baroda’s statement is divided into 3 parts, which are:
Account holder information: It is included in the first section of the BOB account statement and includes the account holder's name, registered cellphone number, and residence address.
Account information: The second part of the bank statement includes the account number, type of account (savings or current account), linked Bank of Baroda fixed deposit information (if any), and the total balance of the account.
Transaction information: All of the debit and credit transactions for the chosen period is included in the third part along with the date, description, and total amount of each transaction.
How To Get Bank Of Baroda’s Account Statement Online?
The online account statement from the Bank of Baroda is now accessible in a number of ways. Let's look at how you can get the account statement online in more detail:
1. Bank of Baroda Mobile Banking
Customers of the Bank of Baroda have access to all transactions through the mPassbook app at any time and from any location. The account holder can download the BOB account statement for offline use using Baroda mPassbook.
2. Bank of Baroda Net Banking
Customers of Bank of Baroda can conduct all bank-related tasks online and from any location in the world thanks to the company's net banking service. Through the bank's offered net banking interface, customers can choose to request their Bank of Baroda account statement online. All one needs to do is select the time period and get the BOB statement PDF after logging in successfully.
3. Bank of Baroda Account Statement Via Missed Call
From your registered phone number, you must dial 8468001122 in a missed call. The last five transactions' specifics will be sent to your phone using the SMS procedure. In addition, you can utilise the service anytime, up to three times every day, or even seven days a week.
4. Bank of Baroda E-statement
A digital statement known as an e-Statement is delivered to the customer's registered email address. The account information is immediately accessible through it. BOB e-statements can be created for any time frame and are delivered to users' registered email addresses.
Another option is to visit any Bank of Baroda branch and request the bank statement for a certain time period.