How To Transfer Your PPF Account To Another Branch Or Bank?

PPF stands for Public Provident Fund scheme, and it is one of the most popular long-term saving-cum-investment products because it provides a combination of safety, returns and tax savings. The scheme is offered by the Government of India. It was first offered to the public in 1968 by the Finance Ministry’s National Savings Institute. Over the years, it has emerged as a powerful tool to create long-term wealth for investors. Investments in a PPF account can be done in most public sector and selected private banks as well as a post office.

Now, if you also have a PPF account and want to transfer it to another branch of the same bank or to another bank or post office because you’re moving cities, we’re here to help you with a step-to-step guide. A PPF account can be transferred across the country, and the account can be moved across bank branches and post offices.