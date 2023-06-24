PAN Aadhaar Linking: These 3 Reasons Can Lead To Failure Of Linkage, Says Income Tax Department
Linking PAN to Aadhaar is a mandatory process for all individuals who have a PAN and Aadhaar.
The Income Tax department of India on Saturday tweeted that there is a possibility of demographic mismatch while linking PAN to Aadhaar. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is June 30, 2023.
Demographics mismatch in Pan-Aadhaar
The tweet said, "While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:
• Name
• Date of Birth
• Gender
To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL)." [sic]
Demographics mismatch in PAN-Aadhaar occurs when the personal details mentioned in your PAN card and Aadhaar card do not match. This could be due to a number of reasons, such as a spelling mistake in your name, a difference in your date of birth, or a change in your gender.
If there is a demographics mismatch in your PAN-Aadhaar, you will not be able to link your PAN and Aadhaar. You will need to correct the mismatch in either your PAN card or your Aadhaar card before you can link them. To correct the mismatch in your PAN card, you can apply for a PAN card correction online or offline. To correct the mismatch in your Aadhaar card, you can visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.
How To Link PAN with Aadhaar
Here are the steps on how to link PAN with Aadhaar online:
Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal.
Click on the "Link Aadhaar" tab.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.
Click on the "Validate" button.
Enter your name, date of birth, and mobile number as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.
Click on the "Link Aadhaar" button.
Enter the OTP that you will receive on your mobile number.
Click on the "Validate" button.
Your PAN will be linked with your Aadhaar successfully.