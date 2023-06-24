PAN Aadhaar Linking: These 3 Reasons Can Lead To Failure Of Linkage, Says Income Tax Department

Demographics mismatch in PAN-Aadhaar occurs when the personal details mentioned in your PAN card and Aadhaar card do not match. This could be due to a number of reasons, such as a spelling mistake in your name, a difference in your date of birth, or a change in your gender.

If there is a demographics mismatch in your PAN-Aadhaar, you will not be able to link your PAN and Aadhaar. You will need to correct the mismatch in either your PAN card or your Aadhaar card before you can link them. To correct the mismatch in your PAN card, you can apply for a PAN card correction online or offline. To correct the mismatch in your Aadhaar card, you can visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.