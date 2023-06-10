PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Approaching Soon! Here's How You Can Link Aadhaar With PAN Card

As per the release, from July 1, 2023 taxpayers who failed to link their PAN with Aadhaar will turn inoperative and have to go through consequences. A few are mentioned here:

No refund shall be made against such PANs;

Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative;

TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at a higher rate, as provided in the Act.

Taxpayers will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 to make the PAN operative within 30 days.

NRIs, individuals residing in specific states, a citizen who is no longer Indian citizen or above the age of eighty years (in the last two years) are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking and eventually from penalties.