Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card Vs HDFC Jet Privilege Diners Club Credit Card: Which One Is Better?
Wondering which is a better lifestyle credit card for you? To know which Credit Card is better suited of the two, read on!
Lifestyle for every person is an individual choice. Some people prefer it simple, while others give it top attention. If you enjoy going out to movies, dining establishments, holidays, shopping, etc., then you should consider a lifestyle credit card. It is one of the most coveted credit card kinds since it offers customers a range of lavish and premium advantages. Moreover, you can save a lot of money on your purchases when you use a lifestyle credit card in addition to receiving premium lifestyle features.
But in a sea of different credit cards, which one should you opt for? We are here to help you figure out which one would be a better lifestyle credit card for you. In this article, we will talk about Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card Vs HDFC Jet Privilege Diners Club Credit Card.
Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card
Axis Magnus is a high-end lifestyle and travel credit card that is best suited for people with high incomes. Read on to learn about it features, benefits, fees and more.
Key features:
a) Joining fees - ₹ 10,000
b) Renewal fees - ₹ 10,000
c) Fuel surcharge waiver - Yes
d) Free lounge access - Yes
e) Network - Mastercard
Welcome offer:
Receive one domestic Economy class ticket absolutely free every year
Benefits:
a) Airport concierge services in 29 cities
b) Free access to domestic lounges
c) Receive 12 points for every Rs. 200 spent and 2X points for spending on online travel
Fees:
Actual renewal and joining fees will be stated at the rate in effect at the time the credit card is issued
2.5% interest rate
HDFC Jet Privilege Diners Club Credit Card
This co-branded card was developed by HDFC Bank in collaboration with Jet Privilege in India. Benefits for frequent travellers are abundant with the Jet Privilege HDFC Bank Diners Club Credit Card. The card may be appropriate for you if you frequently travel. On retail purchases, it provides enticing incentives. Discover more about its features and advantages by reading on.
Key features:
a) Joining fees - ₹ 10,000
b) Renewal fees - ₹ 5000
c) Fuel surcharge waiver - No
d) Free lounge access - Yes
e) Network - Visa
Welcome offer:
With the Jet Privilege HDFC Bank Diners Club Credit Card, start your journey of privileges by taking advantage of up to 30,000 Bonus JPMiles
Benefits:
a) Get a ₹ 1,000 discount on round-trip airfares
b) Earn 8 InterMiles for each ₹ 150 you spend on retail purchases, and 16 InterMiles for each ₹ 150 you spend on each flight you book
c) Get 5% off tickets on Etihad Airways in the economy class
d) Access to the airport lounge is free forever
e) 10% off tickets purchased in business class on Etihad Airways
Fees:
Up to 1.99% in interest charges per month, or 23.88% annually