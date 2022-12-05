Credit Card Comparison: ICICI Bank vs SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Kotak Mahindra Bank vs Axis Bank
Check and compare the various benefits of credit cards offered by ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank.
Today, credit cards have become an indispensable part of most of our lives as we use them for various types of transactions. This does not come as a surprise as these credit cards offer various benefits like easy application, convenient usage, travel benefits, etc.
If you are considering applying for a credit card to enjoy these benefits, you must first compare the cards offered by various banks and then choose one that suits your needs. In this blog, we will tell you about the benefits offered by credit cards from some of the top banks in India. Let’s get started!
ICICI Bank Credit Cards
ICICI Bank offers different credit cards to its customers. Each type of ICICI Bank credit card comes with its own unique benefits and features. Take a look at these features if you are planning to apply for an ICICI credit card:
Offers: ICICI Bank credit cards come with many exciting discounts and offers that help ease your shopping expenses.
Personal loan on credit card: You can avail personal loans with instant approvals through ICICI credit cards.
Card protection plan: ICICI bank also offers a credit card protection plan that will help in protecting your card from being misused in case of theft or loss.
EMI on cards: With ICICI credit cards, the bank also allows the use of their EMI facility.
Rewards: The bank allows you to earn rewards every time you swipe your ICICI Bank credit card.
SBI Credit Cards
The State Bank of India (SBI) also offers credit cards with various rewards and benefits based on the type of card. Let’s understand some of these benefits:
Lower interest option: SBI allows you to transfer outstanding balances from your other credit cards to your SBI credit card at lower interest rates. It also allows you to convert your transactions into EMIs.
Contactless payments: With SBI credit cards, you can make easy, instant, and safe contactless payments with just a tap of your credit card or smartphone.
Insurance: SBI credit cards allow you to choose from 3 different types of insurance covers, helping you to stay secure during emergency situations like accidents, health issues, card loss or theft, etc.
Utility bill payments: With SBI credit cards, you can easily pay your utility bills with features like Fast Pay, Auto Pay, and Register & Pay.
Easy access: You can access your SBI credit card account anytime, anywhere using their website sbicard.com or the SBI Card mobile app.
HDFC Bank Credit Card
HDFC Bank offers various credit cards like the MoneyBack+ Credit Card, the Regalia Credit Card, the Millennia Credit Card, etc. These cards come with some great benefits that are hard to ignore. Let’s take a look at some of these benefits:
Interest-free credit: HDFC Bank credit cards come with a grace period between purchase and payment. The bank does not charge any interest during this period. The interest-free credit period could be up to 50 days depending on the type of credit card.
Rewards: With HDFC credit cards, you can earn rewards whenever you make a payment using your card. You can then redeem these rewards for exciting gifts and other vouchers like free flight tickets or discounts on shopping.
Cashbacks and discounts: HDFC Bank credit cards offer benefits like fuel surcharge waivers, great deals on shopping with selected online and offline merchants, etc.
Travel benefits: HDFC Bank credit cards come with travel benefits like access to airport lounges, priority check-in and boarding, extra luggage allowance, etc.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers different credit cards like the Kotak 811 Credit Card, the 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card, Urbane Gold Credit Card, Veer Platinum Credit Card, etc. Let’s look at some of the benefits offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards:
No joining or annual fee: Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a waiver on the joining and annual maintenance fee with some of its credit cards.
Reward points: The bank offers reward points each time you swipe your Kotak credit card.
Interest-free withdrawal: Kotak Mahindra Bank allows you to make interest-free cash withdrawals from your credit card up to a certain limit. The bank will not charge any interest up to 48 days of cash advance.
Free movie tickets: The bank also offers free movie tickets on spending a certain amount using your Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards.
Axis Bank Credit Card
Axis Bank offers a host of benefits for its credit card holders. Here are some of the features and benefits of Axis Bank credit cards:
Interest-free period: With Axis Bank credit cards, you can get up to 50 days free credit period on your transactions without any interest charge. You must note that this is applicable only if the previous bills of your Axis Bank credit card have been settled in full.
EMI facility: The EMI feature of Axis Bank credit cards provides you with the convenience of paying for high-value credit card transactions in easy EMI instalments.
Cash advance facility: With the Axis Bank Signature Credit Card, you can withdraw cash up to 30% of your credit limit from any Visa ATM (Automated Teller Machines) around the world.
Now that you know the benefits offered by various credit cards, you can go ahead and choose one that is best suited to your requirements.
Disclaimer: The information mentioned above was taken from the concerned bank's official website at the time of writing. BQ Prime is not liable for any changes. Kindly research before you purchase.
