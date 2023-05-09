Stocks To Watch: Pidilite, Kalpataru Power, Mahanagar Gas, Lupin, Apollo Tyres, Greenply Industries

Pidilite Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7.27% at Rs 2,689.25 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 2,735.43 crore)

Ebitda up 14.48% at Rs 459.16 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 494.65 crore)

Ebitda margin at 17.07% vs 16% (Bloomberg estimates: 18.1%)

Net profit up 11.28% at Rs 283.03 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 283.14 crore)

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share for the fiscal 2023. The company has decided to discontinue operations of the Sargent Art Division in a phased manner. The division posted a revenue of Rs 128.80 crore and loss before tax of Rs 5.2 crore in the recently concluded fiscal. Meanwhile, NK Parekh has stepped down as the non-executive vice-chairman of the company, and Apurva N Parekh has been designated as the executive vice-chairman, these changes come into effect from May 8, 2023.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 18.07% at Rs 4,882 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 4,479.47 crore)

Ebitda up 9.93% at Rs 332 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 396.66 crore)

Ebitda margin at 6.8% vs 7.3% (Bloomberg estimates: 8.9%)

Net profit up 45.79% at Rs 156 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 152.58 crore)

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the fiscal 2023. The board approved raising Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

Mahanagar Gas Q4 FY23 (YoY)

Revenue up 49.19% at Rs 1,771.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1634.55 crore)

Ebitda up 80.86% at Rs 389.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 308.94 crore)

Ebitda margin at 21.99% vs 18.14% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.9%)

Net profit up 103.95% at Rs 268.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 206.35 crore)

The company approved a final dividend of Rs 16 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

Birlasoft Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 0.36% at Rs 1,226.38 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,217 crore)

EBIT at Rs 146 crore versus EBIT loss of Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 143.82 crore)

EBIT margin at 11.90% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.82%)

Net profit at Rs 112.16 crore vs net loss of Rs 16.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109 crore)

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 12.82% at Rs 1,733.59 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 1,719.90 crore)

Ebitda up 100.33% at Rs 168.12 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 193.08 crore)

Ebitda margin at 9.7% vs 5.46% (Bloomberg estimates: 11.2%)

Net profit up 279.18% at Rs 93.77 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 122.10 crore)

The company declared a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for the fiscal 2023. The board approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:2, taking the share capital from 53.89 crores share to 80.83 crore shares. Shigeki Takahara has resigned as a non-executive director, with effect from June 26, and will be replaced by Pravin D Chaudhari.

Aarti Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 15.24% at Rs 1,656 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 1,713.13 crore)

Ebitda down 3.82% at Rs 252 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 286.90 crore)

Ebitda margin at 15.22% vs 18.23% (Bloomberg estimates: 16.7%)

Net profit up 2.05% at Rs 149 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 131.81 crore)

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.

Apollo Pipes Q4 FY23 (YoY)

Revenue up 1.81% at Rs 251.94 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 241 crore)

Ebitda up 3.74% at Rs 29.43 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 27.87 crore)

Ebitda margin at 11.68% vs 11.46% (Bloomberg estimates: 11.6%)

Net profit down 3.65% at Rs 15.03 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 14.33 crore)

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.

Sterling Tools Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 24.93% at Rs 211.67 crore

Ebitda up 29.67% at Rs 22.42 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.59% vs 10.20%

Net profit up 13.08% at Rs 7.78 crore

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Andhra Paper Q4 FY23 (YoY)

Revenue up 38.56% at Rs 590.16 crore

Ebitda up 179.54% at Rs 228.61 crore

Ebitda margin at 38.74% vs 19.2%

Net profit up 167.93% at Rs 153.9 crore

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.50 per share.

Carborundum Universal Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 38% at Rs 1,199.62 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 1,203.93 crore)

Ebitda up 71.59% at Rs 190.33 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 180.4 crore)

Ebitda margin at 15.87% vs 12.76% (Bloomberg estimates: 15%)

Net profit up 140.43% at Rs 137.12 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 100.2 crore)

The directors approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal 2023.

VIP Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 26.6% at Rs 450.57 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 477.97 crore)

Ebitda up 97.3% at Rs 64.28 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 66.23 crore)

Ebitda margin at 14.27% vs 9.15% (Bloomberg estimates: 13.9%

Net loss of Rs 4.26 cr vs net profit of Rs 12.39 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 32.93 crore profit)

The company reported an exceptional expense of Rs 47.21 crore during the March quarter.

HFCL Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21.13% at Rs 1,432.98 crore

Ebitda up 24.44% at Rs 154.43 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.78% vs 10.49%

Net profit up 9.95% at Rs 71.82 crore

The company declared a dividend of Rs 0.20 per share, to be paid out of its profits.

Ugar Sugar Works Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 67.45% at Rs 608.47 crore

Ebitda up 267.09% at Rs 105.06 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.27% vs 7.88%

Net profit up 339.76% at Rs 65.26 crore vs Rs 14.84 crore

The board recommended 50% as dividend for the fiscal 2023 out of current year’s profits.