Nexus Select Trust IPO - Leading Retail Asset Platform: ICICI Direct

Nexus Select Trust is India’s largest retail (malls) platform of 17 high-quality assets, strategically located in dense residential catchments across 14 prominent cities and is ~96% leased.

Portfolio comprises 17 Grade A urban consumption centres (malls) with a total leasable area of 9.2 million square feet, two complementary hotel assets (354 keys) and three office assets (1.3 msf) as of December 31, 2022.