Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 22

U.S. stocks fared well as rising investor sentiment and better-than-expected results by some propped up the market. The S&P 500 was up 1.4%, as were 95% of the stocks listed on the index, and so was the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was stable at 3.69%.

Crude rose 2.3%, while gold futures changed little. Bitcoin declined 0.5% to trade around $16,800-level.

India benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher but closed lower after a highly volatile session. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears.

Rupee continued to fall against U.S. dollar amid a poor show by domestic equities and risk aversion in global markets.