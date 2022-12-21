Mold-Tek Packaging - Food, FMCG Growth Masked By Seasonal Weakness In Paints: Nirmal Bang
Our analysis suggests that the paints segment’s volume for Mold-Tek Packaging tends to be ~10% lower in Q3.
Nirmal Bang Report
We believe that Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. should witness some softness in overall growth in Q3 FY23 despite the strong growth trajectory of the food and fast moving consumer foods segment.
Channel checks also indicate de-stocking by paint companies to some extent. Since the paints segment contributes significantly to the company’s topline (55% for FY22), it should impact the overall revenue growth for the quarter.
As mentioned in the previous earnings call, volume impact due to delay in the delivery of label machines is expected to continue even in Q3 FY23. However, we believe that the same should be partially offset by strong growth in lubricants and F&F divisions.
Within F&F, growth across categories remains solid. We highlight that new orders from fmcg giants are yet to begin and the same could accelerate the growth momentum further from Q4 FY23.
