AMCs - Assets Under Management Growth Versus Yield Balance Will Be Critical For Earnings: ICICI Securities
We highlight market share movement, valuations, industry flow and performance comparison of listed AMCs in this report.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We highlight market share movement, valuations, industry flow and performance comparison of listed asset management companies in this report. Three key takeaways include:
Valuations have inched up above their respective -1 standard deviations based on our estimates for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.;
there is an increase in passive AUM mix across AMCs in Nov-22 (over Mar-22) by 71/32/11/4 basis points for ICICI Prudential AMC/ Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC Ltd. / HDFC AMC / Axis MF, ~400 bps each for UTI and SBI MF and 280 bps for Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
fund performance has remained impressive for HDFC AMC.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.