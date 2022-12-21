Samvardhana Motherson - Well Placed To Benefit From Easing Supply Issues: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
The last two to three years had been tough for Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues followed by tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE auto index by 62%/72.5% over one year/three years.
However, we believe the worst is behind and operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs.
With large part of investments already done, improving operating performance would drive down financial gearing as well.
