Samvardhana Motherson - Well Placed To Benefit From Easing Supply Issues: Motilal Oswal

The last two to three years had been tough for Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues followed by tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE auto index by 62%/72.5% over one year/three years.

However, we believe the worst is behind and operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs.

With large part of investments already done, improving operating performance would drive down financial gearing as well.