Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 06

Asian stocks followed US shares lower after unexpectedly strong services data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to deliver higher interest rates.
Oil fell 2.7% on weaker equity market conditions and sell-off ahead of the end of the year. Gold futures fell 1.6%, while Bitcoin fell 0.1% to trade around $17,100-level.
The Indian benchmark indices recouped most of their losses to end flat on Monday.
Rupee erased all its opening against the U.S. dollar after opening strong on account of weak domestic markets and rise in crude prices.
At 7 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.35% to 18,744.5.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises: The company closed its open offer to buy 26% stake in NDTV, becoming its biggest shareholder.
Bajaj Consumer Care: The board of the company will meet on Dec. 9 to consider and approve a proposed share buyback plan.
HDFC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in the company to 5% from 4.99%.
Natco Pharma: Delhi High Court ruled that the Natco chlorantraniliprole process does not infringe FMC Corporation's Indian patent and dismissed the appeal against the company.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company secured an order for construction of public stadium with 5,000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati for Rs 174.88 crore from Assam government.
JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the company, started phase-wise commissioning of the 450 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI Tranche X with the commissioning of the first phase of 27 MW at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
Vedanta: The company clarified that it has received the Odisha government’s in-principle approval to provide hot metal to aluminium-dependent industries by inviting them to set up their plants in the vicinity of Vedanta’s primary aluminium plant at Jharsuguda.
Karur Vysya Bank: The bank raised lending rates by 25 basis points across tenors with effect from Dec. 7.
Kalpataru Power Transmission: The board of the company will meet on Dec. 8 to consider raising funds.
Dreamfolks Services: The company partnered with Vidsur Golf to offer customers access to premium golf courses across India and Asia Pacific.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company and its private InvIT arm reported 39% increase in toll collection figures in November 2022 on year-on-year basis at Rs 365.95 crore.
Bulk Deals
Hindware Home Innovation: Al Mehwar Commercial Investments bought 7.72 lakh shares (1.07%) at Rs 380 apiece, Equity Intelligence India sold 6.65 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 380.22 apiece.
Karur Vysya Bank: Meridian Chem Bond sold 48.06 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 96.11 apiece.
New Delhi Television: Vikasa India EIF I Fund sold 4.59 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 394.08 apiece.
Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 9 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 741.25 apiece, Government of Singapore bought 21.11 lakh shares (2.08%) at Rs 735 apiece, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 17.7 lakh shares (1.74%) at Rs 735 apiece, India Acorn ICAV-Ashoka India Opportunities Fund bought 7.22 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 735 apiece, Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 22.57 lakh shares (2.22%) at Rs 735 apiece, CDC Group sold 96.33 lakh shares (9.49%) at Rs 735.55 apiece, CDC India Opportunities sold 50.33 lakh shares (4.96%) at Rs 735 piece.
TVS Motor Company: Srinivasan Trust sold 25.7 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 1,020.03 apiece.
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Axita Cotton
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Salasar Techno Engineering
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: FINO Payments Bank
Godfrey Phillips India: Promoter Group Spicebulls Investments sold 56,773 shares Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
Westlife Foodworld: Promoter Group Anurag Jatia sold 40,000 shares on Dec. 2.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter Group BNP Paribas SA sold 1.5 lakh shares on Dec. 2.
Axita Cotton: Promoter Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel sold 1.25 lakh shares on Dec. 1 and Promoter Kushal Nitinbhai Patel sold 8.48 lakh shares between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 2.88 lakh shares on Dec. 1
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co.: Promoter Group Raksha Valia created a pledge of 30.8 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Rupee depreciated 47 paise against the U.S. dollar to close lower at Rs 81.79 on Monday, compared to Friday’s close of 81.32.
Nifty December futures ended at 18,821.25, a premium of 8.7 points.
Nifty December futures fell 0.7% and 1,612 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,562.10, a premium of 226.10 points.
Nifty Bank December futures rose 7.34% and 7,977 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp., IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals
Securities removed from the ban period: Punjab National Bank
