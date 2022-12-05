Natco Pharma - Muted Revenue Growth; Agro-Chem To Aid Earnings: Geojit
In the crop health science division CTPR associated products which were launched are expected to drive earnings in the near-term.
Geojit Research Report
Natch Pharma Ltd. is an India-based vertically integrated and research and development focused enterprise, engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.
Natco witnessed 67% revenue growth in H1 FY23, owing to robust Revlimid sales.
Ebitda margins expanded 1436 basis points to 37% in H1 FY23 from 23% in H1 FY22 led by strong contribution from export formulations.
Export formulation business registered a 204% growth in H1 FY23 with revenues at Rs 1020 crore.
Brazilian and Canadian subs, backed by strong new launches, have reported robust growth with 40-50% share in profitability.
In the crop health science division, the Chlorantraniliprole associated products which were launched are expected to drive earnings in the near-term.
We remain optimistic on Natco’s future profitability backed by the traction in CTPR and Revlimid sales and recovery in domestic formulation.
