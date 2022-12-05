India Stock Market Strategy - Top Idea Picks For Large, Mid, Small Cap Stocks: Motilal Oswal
Global recovery evident on slower pace in rate hikes.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The key highlights of our December 2022 edition of 'The Eagle Eye' are as follows:
Major global markets end higher in Nov-22; India continues to outperform year-to-date-22. Indian sectoral indices outperform the U.S. counterparts by a wide margin
Foreign institutional investors continue to be net buyers for the second consecutive month in Nov-22 at $4.7 billion, after an inflow of $1 billion in Oct-22. Domestic institutional investors turn sellers of $0.8 billion in Nov-22.
Average daily cash volumes accelerate in Nov-22 at to Rs 616 billion - up 17% month-on-month and 30% below its Oct-21 high.
Real gross domestic product/gross value added rise 6.3%/5.6% YoY in Q2 FY23, in line with consensus. Central government spending grows grew at a 19-month high of 59.5% YoY to Rs 3.2 trillion. The 10- year yield spread between India and the U.S. was at the its lowest since June 2009.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.