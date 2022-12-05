India Stock Market Strategy - Top Idea Picks For Large, Mid, Small Cap Stocks: Motilal Oswal

The key highlights of our December 2022 edition of 'The Eagle Eye' are as follows:

Major global markets end higher in Nov-22; India continues to outperform year-to-date-22. Indian sectoral indices outperform the U.S. counterparts by a wide margin

Foreign institutional investors continue to be net buyers for the second consecutive month in Nov-22 at $4.7 billion, after an inflow of $1 billion in Oct-22. Domestic institutional investors turn sellers of $0.8 billion in Nov-22.

Average daily cash volumes accelerate in Nov-22 at to Rs 616 billion - up 17% month-on-month and 30% below its Oct-21 high.

Real gross domestic product/gross value added rise 6.3%/5.6% YoY in Q2 FY23, in line with consensus. Central government spending grows grew at a 19-month high of 59.5% YoY to Rs 3.2 trillion. The 10- year yield spread between India and the U.S. was at the its lowest since June 2009.