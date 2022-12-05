L&T - Order Inflow Momentum Likely To Continue: ICICI Securities
L&T witnessed an impressive 23% YoY revenue growth in H1FY23 and is currently at its highest-ever order book value of Rs 3.72 trn.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s recent performance in terms of strong execution and order inflow growth, is a clear reflection of the government’s continued capital investment supported by structural reforms, robust tax collections and improving supply chain bottlenecks.
L&T witnessed an impressive 23% YoY revenue growth in H1 FY23, and is currently at its highest-ever order book value of Rs 3.72 trillion (3.1 times trailing twelve months core business).
This feat has been accomplished on the back of strong inflow growth of 36% YoY. As of Sep-22, L&T management estimated order prospects of Rs 6.3 trillion for H2 FY23, which we believe would enable 12-15% growth in consolidated order inflow and revenues for FY23E.
We expect this momentum to continue at least until FY24E end, up to the general elections. However, given commodity price stabilisation after over a year of high volatility, private capex spends (primarily from minerals and metal) are expected to catch up.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.