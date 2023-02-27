Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As I.T., Auto, Media Stocks Decline

Indian equity benchmarks opened with losses on Monday after declining for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, mirroring the seven-day losing streak from eight months ago.

Equities in Asia declined on Monday after heavy selling on the Wall Street late last week as investors weighed-in on forecasts for the U.S. interest rates following hot inflation data.

Shares dropped in Australia and South Korea while fluctuating in China and Japan. U.S. futures ticked higher, taking the edge off Friday’s slump of more than 1% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, which each suffered their worst week since December.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133 points or 0.22% at 59,331.31 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 37 point or 0.21% lower at 17,428.60.