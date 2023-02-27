BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As I.T., Auto, Media Stocks Decline
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As I.T., Auto, Media Stocks Decline

Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 27.
BQPrime
27 Feb 2023, 7:39 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Open Lower In Trade

Indian equity benchmarks opened with losses on Monday after declining for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, mirroring the seven-day losing streak from eight months ago.

Equities in Asia declined on Monday after heavy selling on the Wall Street late last week as investors weighed-in on forecasts for the U.S. interest rates following hot inflation data.

Shares dropped in Australia and South Korea while fluctuating in China and Japan. U.S. futures ticked higher, taking the edge off Friday’s slump of more than 1% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, which each suffered their worst week since December.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133 points or 0.22% at 59,331.31 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 37 point or 0.21% lower at 17,428.60.

Sensex, Nifty Decline At Pre-Open

Source: Bloomberg


Yield On The 10-Year Bond Rises

The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps higher at 7.41% on Monday. It closed at 7.39% on Friday

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The local currency weakened by 10 paise to 82.85 against the greenback at open on Monday. It closed at 82.75 on Friday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rate Sensitives & Global-Focused Stocks Vulnerable: Trade Setup









