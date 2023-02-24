SpiceJet Q3 Results: Reports Profit After Three Quarters On Other Income

SpiceJet Ltd. reported profit in the third quarter, aided by other income, after posting losses for three consecutive quarters.

The airline's consolidated net profit rose 160% year-on-year to Rs 110.5 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing.

The Rs 505.5-crore of other income helped the no-frills carrier post a profit as the revenue from operations grew only 2% year-on-year.

It returned certain non-operating aircraft and negotiated waiver on lease rentals and maintenance, which led to gains in the other income.

The carrier's standalone net profit stood at Rs 107 crore in the third quarter, compared with a profit of Rs 23.3 crore over the same period last year.

High ATF prices and a depreciating rupee hurt the low-cost carrier's financial performance.

The foreign exchange loss stood at Rs 114 crore, compared with just Rs 4.7 crore loss over the same period last year.