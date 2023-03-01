Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At A Tepid Start; Adani Group, Paytm, Vedanta, Reliance, Zydus In Focus

One97 Communications Ltd.: The parent company of Paytm told the exchanges that it is not part of any negotiations where major stakeholders are planning to offload shares of the company in the open market.

Vedanta Ltd.: In a filing to Singapore Stock Exchange, Vedanta Resources, which owns a majority stake in the company, assured that it is capable of meeting its upcoming maturities in the quarter ending June 2023. The company said it is in an advanced stage to secure a fresh loan of $1 billion, as well as close to finalise $750 million bilateral facilities with various relationship banks.

Adani Enterprises Ltd.: The company's subsidiary Mundra Aluminium has been granted the Kutrumali bauxite block located in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha. The mineral block has 128 million tonnes of bauxite reserves.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.: S&P Global affirmed its 'BBB-' rating for Adani International Container Terminal Pte. Ltd., a 50:50 joint venture of the company with Terminal Investment Ltd. The outlook is stable.

Reliance Industries Ltd.: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Reliance SOU to develop properties for commercial use.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.: The company collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries for its customers.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.: The company received final approval from US FDA for 2.5 mg and 5 mg variations of Apixaban tablets. The company also received US FDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.: The company said in a statement that it has expanded its partnership with Microsoft as an Azure Operator Nexus Ready Systems Integrator. The collaboration will allow telecom operators and enterprises to build, host and operate LTE and 5G networks by using virtualised or containerised network functions leveraging Azure Operator Nexus.

Bank of India: The bank will hike its lending rates for 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, 1-year and 3-year tenors by 10 basis points from March 1.

HDFC Ltd.: The company’s subsidiary HDFC Investments will sell 34,146 shares (2.05% shareholding) of Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 2.05 crore to an undisclosed buyer, bringing down its shareholding to 9.95%. The housing finance NBFC increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 25 basis points, effective March 1, 2023.

Tata Power Ltd.: The board of subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy approved the allotment of 20 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares worth Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco.

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd.: The NCLT has approved the resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates for development of a commercial plot measuring 34,697 square meters in Noida under the project name Delhi One. Max Estates also received the completion certificate for Max Square, a Grade A+ greenfield development in Sector 129, Noida with net leasable area of 6.7 lakh square feet.

NTPC Ltd.: The company completed transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to subsidiary NTPC Green Energy. The power company also transferred 100% shareholding in subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy to NTPC Green Energy.

Bharat Electronics Ltd.: The defence PSU signed a frame supply agreement with Nagpur-based Thales Reliance Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of transmit/receive modules, radar line replaceable units and micro modules.

State Bank of India: The bank concluded a $1-billion syndicated social loan, with $500 million of primary issue and another $500 million in greenshoe option. This is the first social loan raised by the bank.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.: Rajan Gupta resigned as the managing director of the company, effective March 9, 2023.

Power Grid Corp.: The company has been declared a successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system for Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own, operate and transfer basis.

Vodafone Idea Ltd.: The board of the company allotted 4,000 optionally convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each to ATC Telecom Infrastructure. This completes the entire transaction of issuance and allotment of 16,000 OCDs to ATC Telecom.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.: The Company completed the acquisition of frame manufacturing and assembly assets from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.