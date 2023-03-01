Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At A Tepid Start; Adani Group, Paytm, Vedanta, Reliance, Zydus In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 1.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.9
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.94%
Brent crude up 1.75% to $83.89 per barrel
Nymex crude at $76.65 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.21% at 17,363 as of 7:20 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.43% to $23,247.50
Pledged Share Details
Uflex Ltd.: Promoter group Flex International created a pledge of 2.90 lakh shares on Feb. 27.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.: Promoter group RPR Sons Advisors and P Suneela Rani jointly created a pledge of 86 lakh shares and Axis Clinicals, Trident Chemphar and RPR Sons jointly revoked a pledge of 37.50 lakh shares between Feb 23-24.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex released a pledge of 14.75 lakh shares on Feb 24.
Bulk Deals
Biocon Ltd.: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) bought 80.62 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 229.26 apiece.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.: Geeta Chetan Shah bought 10.5 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 97.38 apiece.
Offerings: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Opens
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: The auto ancillary player will open its IPO on March 1, which will continue till March 3. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 560-590 per share. The issue comprises of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 39.34 lakh shares. The company is looking to raise around Rs 412 crore through its maiden share sale to fund its capex plans. A day before the IPO opened, Divgi raised Rs 185 crore from 12 anchor investors.
Stocks To Watch: Adani Group, Paytm, Vedanta, Reliance, Zydus
One97 Communications Ltd.: The parent company of Paytm told the exchanges that it is not part of any negotiations where major stakeholders are planning to offload shares of the company in the open market.
Vedanta Ltd.: In a filing to Singapore Stock Exchange, Vedanta Resources, which owns a majority stake in the company, assured that it is capable of meeting its upcoming maturities in the quarter ending June 2023. The company said it is in an advanced stage to secure a fresh loan of $1 billion, as well as close to finalise $750 million bilateral facilities with various relationship banks.
Adani Enterprises Ltd.: The company's subsidiary Mundra Aluminium has been granted the Kutrumali bauxite block located in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha. The mineral block has 128 million tonnes of bauxite reserves.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.: S&P Global affirmed its 'BBB-' rating for Adani International Container Terminal Pte. Ltd., a 50:50 joint venture of the company with Terminal Investment Ltd. The outlook is stable.
Reliance Industries Ltd.: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Reliance SOU to develop properties for commercial use.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.: The company collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries for its customers.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.: The company received final approval from US FDA for 2.5 mg and 5 mg variations of Apixaban tablets. The company also received US FDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
Tech Mahindra Ltd.: The company said in a statement that it has expanded its partnership with Microsoft as an Azure Operator Nexus Ready Systems Integrator. The collaboration will allow telecom operators and enterprises to build, host and operate LTE and 5G networks by using virtualised or containerised network functions leveraging Azure Operator Nexus.
Bank of India: The bank will hike its lending rates for 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, 1-year and 3-year tenors by 10 basis points from March 1.
HDFC Ltd.: The company’s subsidiary HDFC Investments will sell 34,146 shares (2.05% shareholding) of Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 2.05 crore to an undisclosed buyer, bringing down its shareholding to 9.95%. The housing finance NBFC increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 25 basis points, effective March 1, 2023.
Tata Power Ltd.: The board of subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy approved the allotment of 20 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares worth Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco.
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd.: The NCLT has approved the resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates for development of a commercial plot measuring 34,697 square meters in Noida under the project name Delhi One. Max Estates also received the completion certificate for Max Square, a Grade A+ greenfield development in Sector 129, Noida with net leasable area of 6.7 lakh square feet.
NTPC Ltd.: The company completed transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to subsidiary NTPC Green Energy. The power company also transferred 100% shareholding in subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy to NTPC Green Energy.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.: The defence PSU signed a frame supply agreement with Nagpur-based Thales Reliance Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of transmit/receive modules, radar line replaceable units and micro modules.
State Bank of India: The bank concluded a $1-billion syndicated social loan, with $500 million of primary issue and another $500 million in greenshoe option. This is the first social loan raised by the bank.
Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.: Rajan Gupta resigned as the managing director of the company, effective March 9, 2023.
Power Grid Corp.: The company has been declared a successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system for Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own, operate and transfer basis.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.: The board of the company allotted 4,000 optionally convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each to ATC Telecom Infrastructure. This completes the entire transaction of issuance and allotment of 16,000 OCDs to ATC Telecom.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.: The Company completed the acquisition of frame manufacturing and assembly assets from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.
Seamec Ltd.: The company entered a charter party with HAL Offshore for charter hire of its vessel ‘Seamec Paladin’ for an ONGC contract for five years at a rate of $35,000 per day.