Paytm Says Not Aware Of Stake Sale Plan By Major Shareholders

Paytm's parent One97 Communications Ltd. said on Tuesday that it is not part of any negotiations where major stakeholders are looking to offload their holdings.

The comments came after the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange sought clarification from the company over a media reports that China's Ant Group Co. and Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. are planning to sell Paytm shares in the open market.

"We are not aware of any material impact of this news article," Paytm said in its In its clarification to the exchanges. "There is no sequence of events available and no disclosure is required to be made" under SEBI regulations.