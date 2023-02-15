ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Down As FMCG, Healthcare Stocks Drag

Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 15.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange Building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Eicher Motor Advances In Trade

Eicher Motors Ltd.’s shares jumped in trade on Wednesday as a strong performance in the third-quarter despite a downturn in the industry led to hopes of a brighter future for the company with limited risks visible on the horizon.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.74% to Rs 3,262.5 apiece in trade on Wednesday.

The stock rosee as much as 3.84% intraday, gaining the most in 6 weeks since Dec. 29, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 5.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.1.

Out of the 45 analysts tracking the stock, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 15% over the next 12 months.

Analyst Views

  • Nomura upgrades the stock to 'neutral' as current valuation is in fair value zone.

  • Jefferies retains 'buy' with a price target of Rs 4,250 per share, a potential upside of 34%.

  • Motilal Oswal maintains buy with target price of Rs 3,625, implying a potential profit of 14%.

  • Nirmal Bang upgrades to buy from accumulate earlier with a target price of Rs 3,786, implying an upside of 19%

Source: Bloomberg, Brokerage Notes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

GMDC Surges As Profit Jumps 78% YoY

Shares of GMDC Ltd. rose 9.78% to Rs 142 apiece in trade on Wednesday.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 77.6% rise in consolidated profit at Rs 266.11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. It posted a consolidated profit of Rs 149.81 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The stock rosee as much as 11.67% intraday, gaining the most in 11 months since March 3, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 11.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.5.

Out of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing


Glenmark Pharma Falls In Trade

Shares of Glenmarrk Pharma Ltd. fell 1.45% to Rs 423.4 apiece in trade on Wednesday.

The stock fell declined as much as 3.31% intraday, falling the most since Jan. 27.

Total traded volume stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.

Out of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 16.5% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Forge Shares Fall Most In A Year As Profit Slumps

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. fell 5.98%, as of 9:47 a.m., to Rs 821.25 apiece in trade on Wednesday.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 222 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Other Q3 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 40% to Rs 3,353.4 crore, against estimates of Rs 3,091.5 crore.

  • Ebitda fell 6% to Rs 469.3 crore, compared with the forecast of Rs 511.6 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 14%, as against 21% last year and an estimate of 16.5%.

The stock fell declined as much as 7.08% intraday.

Total traded volume stood at 14.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.4.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the stock, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 13% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing


Adani Group Company Stocks Trade Mixed













ADVERTISEMENT