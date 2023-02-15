Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Down As FMCG, Healthcare Stocks Drag

Eicher Motors Ltd.’s shares jumped in trade on Wednesday as a strong performance in the third-quarter despite a downturn in the industry led to hopes of a brighter future for the company with limited risks visible on the horizon.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.74% to Rs 3,262.5 apiece in trade on Wednesday.

The stock rosee as much as 3.84% intraday, gaining the most in 6 weeks since Dec. 29, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 5.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.1.

Out of the 45 analysts tracking the stock, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 15% over the next 12 months.

Analyst Views

Nomura upgrades the stock to 'neutral' as current valuation is in fair value zone.

Jefferies retains 'buy' with a price target of Rs 4,250 per share, a potential upside of 34%.

Motilal Oswal maintains buy with target price of Rs 3,625, implying a potential profit of 14%.

Nirmal Bang upgrades to buy from accumulate earlier with a target price of Rs 3,786, implying an upside of 19%

Source: Bloomberg, Brokerage Notes