Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Down As FMCG, Healthcare Stocks Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 15.
Eicher Motor Advances In Trade
Eicher Motors Ltd.’s shares jumped in trade on Wednesday as a strong performance in the third-quarter despite a downturn in the industry led to hopes of a brighter future for the company with limited risks visible on the horizon.
Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.74% to Rs 3,262.5 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The stock rosee as much as 3.84% intraday, gaining the most in 6 weeks since Dec. 29, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 5.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.1.
Out of the 45 analysts tracking the stock, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 15% over the next 12 months.
Analyst Views
Nomura upgrades the stock to 'neutral' as current valuation is in fair value zone.
Jefferies retains 'buy' with a price target of Rs 4,250 per share, a potential upside of 34%.
Motilal Oswal maintains buy with target price of Rs 3,625, implying a potential profit of 14%.
Nirmal Bang upgrades to buy from accumulate earlier with a target price of Rs 3,786, implying an upside of 19%
Source: Bloomberg, Brokerage Notes
GMDC Surges As Profit Jumps 78% YoY
Shares of GMDC Ltd. rose 9.78% to Rs 142 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 77.6% rise in consolidated profit at Rs 266.11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. It posted a consolidated profit of Rs 149.81 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.
The stock rosee as much as 11.67% intraday, gaining the most in 11 months since March 3, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 11.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.5.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Glenmark Pharma Falls In Trade
Shares of Glenmarrk Pharma Ltd. fell 1.45% to Rs 423.4 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The stock fell declined as much as 3.31% intraday, falling the most since Jan. 27.
Total traded volume stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 16.5% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg
Bharat Forge Shares Fall Most In A Year As Profit Slumps
Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. fell 5.98%, as of 9:47 a.m., to Rs 821.25 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 222 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Other Q3 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 40% to Rs 3,353.4 crore, against estimates of Rs 3,091.5 crore.
Ebitda fell 6% to Rs 469.3 crore, compared with the forecast of Rs 511.6 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 14%, as against 21% last year and an estimate of 16.5%.
The stock fell declined as much as 7.08% intraday.
Total traded volume stood at 14.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.4.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the stock, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 13% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing