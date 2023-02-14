Biocon Q3 Results: Reports Loss On One-Time Expenses

Biocon Ltd. reported net losses in the third quarter due to certain one-time expenses, leading to missed forecasts.

The Bengaluru-based drugmaker posted a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the December quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 233 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, and a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company charged one-time expenses under 'exceptional items' to the extent of Rs 271 crore in the quarter, "primarily pertaining to deal related expenses of the Viatris transaction".

The write-off included expenses written off towards modification of a compound financial instrument, reversal of the Service Exports from India Scheme claim receivables, professional fees like advisory, legal counsel and valuation experts incurred for the acquisition of the Viatris biosimilars business, and impairment of certain intangible assets.

The company said its net profit, excluding exceptional items, stood at Rs 140 crore, down 25% from Rs 187 crore over the same period in the previous fiscal. Profit was impacted due to dilution of Biocon's stake in Biocon Biologics and Syngene, it said.