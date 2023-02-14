Apollo Hospitals Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

Apollo Hospitals Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 17% to Rs 4,264 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 4,209 crore.

Ebitda declined 14% to Rs 505 crore, against the Rs 540 crore forecast.

Margin contracted to 11.9% from 16.1%. Analysts had projected it at 12.8%.

The hospital segment registered a 13% year-on-year growth in operating profit to Rs 432 crore. The digital health and pharmacy business reported a segmental loss of Rs 74 crore, as against a Rs 32 crore profit over the same period last year. The clinic and diagnostic segment also reported a loss this quarter, as against an operating profit last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 2.05% lower before the results were announced on Tuesday, compared with a 0.99% rise in the benchmark Sensex.