Apollo Hospitals Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates
Apollo Hospitals' Q3 profit fell 33% year-on-year to Rs 153 crore.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s profit fell in the December quarter, missing analyst estimates by 27%.
The Chennai-headquartered healthcare group's net profit dropped 33% year-on-year to Rs 153 crore in the third quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 211 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Apollo Hospitals Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 17% to Rs 4,264 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 4,209 crore.
Ebitda declined 14% to Rs 505 crore, against the Rs 540 crore forecast.
Margin contracted to 11.9% from 16.1%. Analysts had projected it at 12.8%.
The hospital segment registered a 13% year-on-year growth in operating profit to Rs 432 crore. The digital health and pharmacy business reported a segmental loss of Rs 74 crore, as against a Rs 32 crore profit over the same period last year. The clinic and diagnostic segment also reported a loss this quarter, as against an operating profit last year.
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 2.05% lower before the results were announced on Tuesday, compared with a 0.99% rise in the benchmark Sensex.