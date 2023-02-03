Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Banks, Consumer Durables Advance; Adani Stocks Slide
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 3.
Karnataka Bank Shares Jump As Improving Operational Efficiencies Drive Q3 Earnings
Shares of Karnataka Bank Ltd. advanced 7.59% as of 9:54 am, to Rs 148.75 apiece in trade on Friday after the company reported strong third-quarter earnings with the operational efficiencies improving across businesses.
Karnataka Bank's net profit 118.49% to Rs 826.49 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The net interest income, on the other hand, was up by 34% year-on-year to Rs 834.76 crore.
Company's asset quality improved sequentially and annually, whereas the deposists in the bank rose 7.86% annually to Rs 84,597 crore, whereas net advances were up 12.51% year-on-year to Rs 62,532 crore.
Managing Director and CEO of the company, Mahabaleshwara M.S. reinstated company's belief in managing the provision levels in the balance sheet as a growth driver for the future. The provision coverage ratio of the company rose to 80.21% as compared to 73.66% in the third-quarter of previous fiscal.
"Our pursuit for growth also drives our conservative approach to managing our balance sheet and provision levels, and our careful stance towards the expected deterioration in the global economy, and its potential fallout on the more robust Indian economy," he said.
Karnataka Bank Q3 FY23
NII up 34% at Rs 834.76 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 118.49% at Rs 826.49 crore (YoY)
GNPA at 3.28% vs 3.36% (QoQ)
NNPA at 1.66% vs 1.72% (QoQ)
The stock rose as much as 9.95% intraday, falling the most in over five weeks since Dec. 26, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 14 implies that the stock maybe oversold.
The single analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Adani Shares Fall As NSE Places Three Companies Under ASM
Shares of Adani group companies fell in trade on Thursday, after Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd. were placed by NSE under a short-term additional surveillance measure. Additionally, Adani Enterprises Ltd. was removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. declined to 10% in trade and it was locked in a lower circuit.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. declined by nearly 9% at opening.
Ambuja Cements Ltd. shares slide by over 2% in trade.
Sensex, Nifty Advance At Open
The headline indices opened marginally higher in trade after they diverged at closing for the last two trading sessions. Sensex closed up, whereas Nifty ended flat in trade on Thursday.
Asian shares were mixed, with Chinese benchmarks down while Japanese and Australian stocks eked out gains. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped, pacing declines in the wider Hong Kong market.
The U.S. and European equity futures declined Friday as disappointing earnings from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. weighed on market sentiment.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 418 points or 0.70% at 60,349.97 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 111 points or 0.63% down at 17,721.75.
Titan Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and BPCL Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.30%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.03%.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while the other ten advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,515 rose, 1,144 declined and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.28% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Largely Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened largely flat against the greenback at 82.17 on Friday. It closed at 82.18 on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg