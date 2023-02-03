Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Banks, Consumer Durables Advance; Adani Stocks Slide

Shares of Karnataka Bank Ltd. advanced 7.59% as of 9:54 am, to Rs 148.75 apiece in trade on Friday after the company reported strong third-quarter earnings with the operational efficiencies improving across businesses.

Karnataka Bank's net profit 118.49% to Rs 826.49 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The net interest income, on the other hand, was up by 34% year-on-year to Rs 834.76 crore.

Company's asset quality improved sequentially and annually, whereas the deposists in the bank rose 7.86% annually to Rs 84,597 crore, whereas net advances were up 12.51% year-on-year to Rs 62,532 crore.

Managing Director and CEO of the company, Mahabaleshwara M.S. reinstated company's belief in managing the provision levels in the balance sheet as a growth driver for the future. The provision coverage ratio of the company rose to 80.21% as compared to 73.66% in the third-quarter of previous fiscal.

"Our pursuit for growth also drives our conservative approach to managing our balance sheet and provision levels, and our careful stance towards the expected deterioration in the global economy, and its potential fallout on the more robust Indian economy," he said.

Karnataka Bank Q3 FY23

NII up 34% at Rs 834.76 crore (YoY)

Net profit up 118.49% at Rs 826.49 crore (YoY)

GNPA at 3.28% vs 3.36% (QoQ)

NNPA at 1.66% vs 1.72% (QoQ)

The stock rose as much as 9.95% intraday, falling the most in over five weeks since Dec. 26, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 14 implies that the stock maybe oversold.

The single analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing