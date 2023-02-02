FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers after a day on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,065.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the ninth day in a row, mopping up stocks worth Rs 2,371.4 crore.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 42,744.8 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.