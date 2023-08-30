SAT Refuses To Stay SEBI's Confirmatory Order Against Zee's Punit Goenka

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday refused to stay a confirmatory order of SEBI barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. promoter Punit Goenka from the boards of four Zee Group entities.

The SAT has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India to file its reply by Sept. 4 and adjourned the matter for a final hearing to Sept. 8.

Goenka had approached the tribunal last Friday to seek interim relief against the market regulator's confirmatory order.

On Aug. 14, SEBI had prohibited Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, from holding any key positions on the boards of Zee Entertainment, Zee Media Corp., Zee Studios and Zee Akaash News, as well as any entity created by the merger or demerger of these entities. The regulator clarified that it was merely a confirmatory order and that a detailed investigation will be conducted within eight months.