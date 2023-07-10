SAT Upholds SEBI's Interim Order Against Zee's Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has upheld market regulator SEBI's interim order against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka.

The tribunal directed Chandra and Goenka to file a response to SEBI's order within two weeks, and also asked the regulator to fix a date for hearing within a week.

The appellate tribunal had reserved its order on June 27.

SEBI had barred Goenka and Chandra from holding any directorial positions in any listed company on June 12 following allegations of fund diversion. They, according to the regulator, siphoned Rs 200 crore of Zee's fixed deposit with Yes Bank Ltd. for the benefit of Zee’s group companies. Later, while being probed about this, Zee submitted that it had received the money back.

But the regulator alleged that the funds had originated from Zee's account. This, according to SEBI, was part of an elaborate scheme orchestrated by Chandra, Goenka to divert funds from Zee.

Both Goenka and Chandra approached the appellate tribunal on June 13.

Arguing for Goenka, Senior Advocate Janak Dwarkadas had questioned the urgency with which the order was passed without even giving him an opportunity to be heard. According to him, the order violates Goenka's right to natural justice and also his right to reputation—a right zealously upheld by the apex court of this country.

Chandra's counsel, Advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan, too, questioned the hastiness with which the order was passed. To him, the regulator has barred Chandra from holding a position without even checking whether he holds one or not. Chandra ceased to be the Chairman of Zee in August 2020.

However, according to SEBI, both Goenka and Chandra should have exercised their opportunity to defend before approaching the tribunal. They must demonstrate the genuineness of each transaction entered into with the associate companies to prove their innocence and can’t get away with proving just one, the regulator had argued.